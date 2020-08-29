Previous
Butterfly...

Got a chance to photograph more butterflies at our son's home. I'm sure I made for much laughter as I chased these around the butterfly bush.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
KV ace
Wow... love this.
August 30th, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice capture. I think I spotted one of these in our backyard today but it was a restless soul so no chance for a photo.
August 30th, 2020  
