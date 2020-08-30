Sign up
Photo 1405
I liked the contrast of the orange and purple.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1405
photos
82
followers
46
following
384% complete
Tags
purple
,
orange
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
bush
,
south
KV
ace
Beautiful butterfly & really terrific color.
August 30th, 2020
