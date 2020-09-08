Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1414
The last bale...
Filling in a missed day. No need to comment.
I got behind the guys picking up hay and thought this last bale make an interesting shot.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1417
photos
81
followers
45
following
388% complete
View this month »
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
work
,
summer
,
hay
,
last
,
men
,
south
,
bale
Pat Knowles
ace
Amazing old fashioned elevator there Gary... he’s done well single handedly.
September 11th, 2020
Milanie
ace
That's the hooray shot!
September 11th, 2020
julia
ace
Use to be my job driving the tractor with the hay elevator untill we got more hi tech with round bales and bigger tractors.. and maybe got fired when I took out a dtrainer post.. whoops..
September 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close