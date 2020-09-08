Previous
The last bale... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1414

The last bale...

Filling in a missed day. No need to comment.
I got behind the guys picking up hay and thought this last bale make an interesting shot.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Pat Knowles ace
Amazing old fashioned elevator there Gary... he’s done well single handedly.
September 11th, 2020  
Milanie ace
That's the hooray shot!
September 11th, 2020  
julia ace
Use to be my job driving the tractor with the hay elevator untill we got more hi tech with round bales and bigger tractors.. and maybe got fired when I took out a dtrainer post.. whoops..
September 11th, 2020  
