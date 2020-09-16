The process...

The muscadines from yesterday are placed in a pot with water and brought to a quick boil to soften the peel. They are then "smashed" by hand and strained through cheese cloth. This forms the juice. The hulls, seeds and remains are taken to the compost. We let our juice "set" in the refrigerator for a couple days to let the "crystals" form and the sediment to settle. We then strain the juice again into a pot. This time sugar and gelatin is added. The mixture is brought to a boil which is what you see above.

To be continued...