Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1424
Finished product...
The muscadine jelly is finished. The whole process took a few hours, but well worth it. It gave my wife and I opportunity to work together and for me to learn more. And, obviously, photo opportunities! :- ) No for some biscuits!
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1424
photos
83
followers
47
following
390% complete
View this month »
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
summer
,
south
,
jelly
,
muscadine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close