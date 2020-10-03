Previous
Around the yard... by thewatersphotos
Around the yard...

Flowers have almost stopped blooming but there are leaves and seeds and other things that have begun to catch my eye.
We are still "mostly" staying at home, so for the next couple days I'll post what I find "around the yard".
