Photo 1441
What do you call it???
As with many wide spread flowering plants there are "regional names". Here this is called "_____". What do you call it?
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
Tags
white
,
green
,
plant
,
flower
,
fall
,
south
Margaret Brown
ace
Queen Ann’s lace? Very pretty too!
October 11th, 2020
Carol McClelland
ace
I agree with Margaret although I couldn’t have come up with the name on my own! Very pretty!
October 11th, 2020
