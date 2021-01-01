Previous
Next
Light... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1505

Light...

"The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." John 1:5
Hope for blessings in 2021.
Happy New Year!
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful - fav.
Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise