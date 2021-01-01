Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1505
Light...
"The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." John 1:5
Hope for blessings in 2021.
Happy New Year!
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1505
photos
95
followers
73
following
412% complete
View this month »
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
1st January 2021 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
new
,
candle
,
hope
,
south
,
year
,
blessing
Monica
Beautiful - fav.
Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Happy New Year!