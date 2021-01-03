Previous
Brown on brown... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1507

Brown on brown...

We had sunshine today after several days of clouds and rain. This is from our many Sycamore trees alongside the driveway. I liked the texture and I was pleased it stayed still long enough to get the photo (the wind was steadily blowing.)
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Pat Thacker
Oh yes, lovely textures and I like the shadow behind the leaf too.
January 4th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Definitely interesting tones
January 4th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Like the details and shadow
January 4th, 2021  
