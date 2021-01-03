Sign up
Photo 1507
Brown on brown...
We had sunshine today after several days of clouds and rain. This is from our many Sycamore trees alongside the driveway. I liked the texture and I was pleased it stayed still long enough to get the photo (the wind was steadily blowing.)
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
3
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1507
photos
96
followers
75
following
412% complete
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd January 2021 1:26pm
Tags
leaf
,
trees
,
sunshine
,
brown
,
south
,
sycamore
Pat Thacker
Oh yes, lovely textures and I like the shadow behind the leaf too.
January 4th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Definitely interesting tones
January 4th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Like the details and shadow
January 4th, 2021
