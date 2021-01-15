Sign up
Photo 1519
Sweet gum ball...
We have a huge Sweet Gum tree along the fence row on our property. It "rains" balls on the path we walk every day.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
tree
,
balls
,
winter
,
gum
,
sweet
,
south
Janet B.
ace
Beautiful dof! My in-laws had two of these trees in their front yard, and they used to send their young grandchildren outside with large paper bags to gather these balls. They paid the kids a penny for each ball collected. :)
January 16th, 2021
Dora Prokosh
ace
These look like a version of our pine cones. Very nice POV
January 16th, 2021
