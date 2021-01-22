Sign up
Photo 1526
Hanging on...
While walking through the woods with Bean, I saw these pine needles hanging in the Cedar tree. I couldn't pass them by.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
tree
pine
winter
woods
needle
south
cedar
bkb in the city
Very nice
January 23rd, 2021
sheri
Your dof is breathtaking.
January 23rd, 2021
Taffy
ace
Great work with DoF!
January 23rd, 2021
