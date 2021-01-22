Previous
Hanging on... by thewatersphotos
Hanging on...

While walking through the woods with Bean, I saw these pine needles hanging in the Cedar tree. I couldn't pass them by.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
bkb in the city
Very nice
January 23rd, 2021  
sheri
Your dof is breathtaking.
January 23rd, 2021  
Taffy ace
Great work with DoF!
January 23rd, 2021  
