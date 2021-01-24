Previous
Next
Moon in the trees... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1528

Moon in the trees...

I've seen others photograph the moon in the trees. As Bean and I were out walking, I looked up and saw the moon getting brighter. A little extra walking got me to this point so I could catch the "moon in the trees"!
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
418% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Caught the moon nicely
January 25th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
So pretty and romantic.
January 25th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice.
January 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise