Previous
Next
Favorite tree... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1532

Favorite tree...

At least for winter sunsets. This tree is not on our property, but next door and easily visible. The sun is setting here now and the silhouette always amazes me.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise