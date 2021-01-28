Sign up
Photo 1532
Favorite tree...
At least for winter sunsets. This tree is not on our property, but next door and easily visible. The sun is setting here now and the silhouette always amazes me.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
tree
sunset
winter
silhouette
south
