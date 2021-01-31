Previous
Fog rolling in...
Fog rolling in...

We have had a rainy day until early afternoon when the sun came out. Then just before dark this fog rolled in across the field. We rarely have evening fog so I had to take a photo of it.
GaryW

2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Corinne C ace
This is such an interesting photo! The tool seems alive!
February 1st, 2021  
