Photo 1536
Church and sky...
St. Mary Catholic Church in our town. I've wanted to photograph this church for a while, but it was never the right time. Today was the day. I had fun.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
church
,
winter
,
clouds
,
south
Bill
You picked a good day to photograph up into the sky. Very nice.
February 2nd, 2021
amyK
ace
I like the perspective on this and the sky and clouds really enhance the image
February 2nd, 2021
sheri
Neat angle and directional clouds adds to the strong effect.
February 2nd, 2021
