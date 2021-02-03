Sign up
Photo 1538
Abandoned front porch...
This home is downtown between the business district and historical residential. It is a big house and looks beautiful. The paint is peeling and plants are growing up. But it is still a beauty.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
winter
downtown
house
porch
historical
south
Janet B.
ace
Looks like many wonderful memories were made there. I can imagine pleasant gatherings on that lovely porch. Neat capture, Gary.
February 4th, 2021
sheri
Neat neighborhood.
February 4th, 2021
