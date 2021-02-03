Previous
Abandoned front porch... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1538

Abandoned front porch...

This home is downtown between the business district and historical residential. It is a big house and looks beautiful. The paint is peeling and plants are growing up. But it is still a beauty.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Janet B. ace
Looks like many wonderful memories were made there. I can imagine pleasant gatherings on that lovely porch. Neat capture, Gary.
February 4th, 2021  
sheri
Neat neighborhood.
February 4th, 2021  
