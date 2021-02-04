Previous
Starting the fire... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1539

Starting the fire...

Starting a fire seems simple, right. Strike a match and light something. But in controlled burns you have to "plan" where the fire is going to go and light in the correct place so the fire will move the right way. I watched it happen!!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Milanie ace
That's a point I hadn't thought about - we're now in the season of controlled burns around here. Thanks for the information
February 6th, 2021  
