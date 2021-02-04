Sign up
Photo 1539
Starting the fire...
Starting a fire seems simple, right. Strike a match and light something. But in controlled burns you have to "plan" where the fire is going to go and light in the correct place so the fire will move the right way. I watched it happen!!
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
fire
,
winter
,
hot
,
flame
,
burn
,
south
,
controlled
Milanie
ace
That's a point I hadn't thought about - we're now in the season of controlled burns around here. Thanks for the information
February 6th, 2021
