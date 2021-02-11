Previous
Next
Similar architecture... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1546

Similar architecture...

This is yet another church in our town. Until I began photographing these churches I didn't realize several of them have a consistent "tower" structure.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise