Photo 1548
The last one (I think)...
Thank you all for indulging me in finding local churches with towers. I have not been in every area, but I think this is the last church with a tower in our town. This is Thompson Chapel A.M.E Church, organized in 1872.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
red
,
sky
,
church
,
winter
,
brick
,
tower
,
south
