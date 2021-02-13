Previous
The last one (I think)... by thewatersphotos
Thank you all for indulging me in finding local churches with towers. I have not been in every area, but I think this is the last church with a tower in our town. This is Thompson Chapel A.M.E Church, organized in 1872.
