Photo 1553
Classic Ford Thunderbird...
Lovingly called a "T-bird". This one came in second in a recent car show. This is a beautiful car and yes it is street legal.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
vintage
car
winter
ford
antique
south
thunderbird
Ingrid
Cool! Especially because it is street legal!
February 19th, 2021
