Previous
Next
Classic Ford Thunderbird... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1553

Classic Ford Thunderbird...

Lovingly called a "T-bird". This one came in second in a recent car show. This is a beautiful car and yes it is street legal.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
425% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid
Cool! Especially because it is street legal!
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise