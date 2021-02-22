Sign up
Photo 1557
A Sunny Hello...
It was a sunny day and I caught my wife on the deck waving at me!
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
winter
,
deck
,
sunshine
,
south
,
wife
Milanie
ace
One might hope winter was gone looking at this pretty picture.
February 23rd, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
A lovely photo!
February 23rd, 2021
Lin
ace
How fun - nicely captured!
February 23rd, 2021
