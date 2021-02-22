Previous
A Sunny Hello... by thewatersphotos
A Sunny Hello...

It was a sunny day and I caught my wife on the deck waving at me!
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Milanie ace
One might hope winter was gone looking at this pretty picture.
February 23rd, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
A lovely photo!
February 23rd, 2021  
Lin ace
How fun - nicely captured!
February 23rd, 2021  
