Photo 1558
Church columns...
Got a chance to walk around town today. I'm always drawn to this church but the light was right to capture these columns, then B&W seemed to be best.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
3
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1558
photos
101
followers
79
following
426% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd February 2021 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
white
,
church
,
winter
,
south
,
columns
Danette Thompson
ace
Wonderful details
February 24th, 2021
Dora Prokosh
ace
Great angle of the columns with the right lighting
February 24th, 2021
Janet B.
ace
Oh yes...black and white highlights the beautiful forms! Well done!
February 24th, 2021
