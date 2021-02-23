Previous
Church columns... by thewatersphotos
Church columns...

Got a chance to walk around town today. I'm always drawn to this church but the light was right to capture these columns, then B&W seemed to be best.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Danette Thompson ace
Wonderful details
February 24th, 2021  
Dora Prokosh ace
Great angle of the columns with the right lighting
February 24th, 2021  
Janet B. ace
Oh yes...black and white highlights the beautiful forms! Well done!
February 24th, 2021  
