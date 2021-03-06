Previous
Next
A new bird... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1568

A new bird...

I am very sorry for bombarding you with photos all at once. We went to our oldest grandchild's birthday party and then she came home with us for a couple of days. She is a delight!
No need to comment. Thanks!!
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise