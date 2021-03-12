Previous
Next
Loropetalum bloom... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1575

Loropetalum bloom...

We have Loropetalum shrubs around our porch. The spring blooms are this bright purple. Our oldest granddaughter picked them for fairy decorations.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
431% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise