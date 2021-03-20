Previous
Burford Holly buds... by thewatersphotos
Burford Holly buds...

We have a large Burford Holly that is in full bloom. It has an awesome fragrance and the honey bees love it!!
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Milanie ace
Very nicely composed with super focus
March 22nd, 2021  
