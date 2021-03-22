Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1585
Variegated...
This is the same type flower I found in the woods last week, but these are growing in pots in our backyard (well they "were", now they are growing all over the yard!). They are "domestic" and have variegated leaves.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1589
photos
112
followers
81
following
435% complete
View this month »
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
leaves
,
spring
,
south
,
variegated
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close