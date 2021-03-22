Previous
Next
Variegated... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1585

Variegated...

This is the same type flower I found in the woods last week, but these are growing in pots in our backyard (well they "were", now they are growing all over the yard!). They are "domestic" and have variegated leaves.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
435% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise