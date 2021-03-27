Previous
A favorite view... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1590

A favorite view...

A favorite view from our property is our neighbor's old building. You have likely seen it in a few sunset photos! Today I liked the colors of the new flowering "weeds" across the field with that infamous building in the background.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
