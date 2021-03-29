Previous
VERY Close up... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1592

VERY Close up...

These flowers are smaller than a USA penny! The more I observed them the more intrigued I became with how detailed and intricate they are! Truly a miracle of God!
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
