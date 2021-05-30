Previous
Those clouds...

I couldn't resist photographing the clouds and the church steeple made such a great "center piece"! The wind was very strong on the ground, I can only imagine what he was at the level of those clouds.
30th May 2021 30th May 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
453% complete

Lin ace
Instant fav - gorgeous!
May 30th, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Terrific image!
May 30th, 2021  
Roger Waterhouse ace
Great composition!
May 30th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Wowwee! Nice capture.
May 30th, 2021  
George ace
Great shapes.
May 30th, 2021  
