Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1654
Those clouds...
I couldn't resist photographing the clouds and the church steeple made such a great "center piece"! The wind was very strong on the ground, I can only imagine what he was at the level of those clouds.
30th May 2021
30th May 21
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1654
photos
112
followers
83
following
453% complete
View this month »
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
church
,
blue
,
clouds
,
spring
,
south
,
wind
,
steeple
Lin
ace
Instant fav - gorgeous!
May 30th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Terrific image!
May 30th, 2021
Roger Waterhouse
ace
Great composition!
May 30th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Wowwee! Nice capture.
May 30th, 2021
George
ace
Great shapes.
May 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close