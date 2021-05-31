Sign up
Photo 1655
Cousins...
These two see each other only a few times each year, but they still hold a unique bond. It is so fun to see them together enjoying a "quiet ride around the yard"!
31st May 2021
31st May 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1655
photos
112
followers
83
following
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
31st May 2021 11:49am
Tags
b&w
,
car
,
boys
,
spring
,
cousins
,
south
,
motorized
Kate
ace
Cute. In no time they will be driving real cars.
June 1st, 2021
