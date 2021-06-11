Sign up
Photo 1666
Lavender...
We planted Lavender this year because I enjoy the fragrance.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Album
365
Tags
flower
spring
bloom
lavender
south
fragrance
grow
