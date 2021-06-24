Sign up
We have these vines in our field. They are known as "Maypop Flower" or "Passion Flower". They produce fruit that can be used to make jelly.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
fruit
flower
passion
summer
south
maypop
