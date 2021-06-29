Sign up
Photo 1684
Yellow Daylily...
Our yellow Daylilies are finally blooming. They are a little sparse this year but are still very pretty and make a nice contrast under a very dense shade of a large Willow Oak.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Views
1
365
NIKON D7100
29th June 2021 5:38pm
Tags
plant
,
sunlight
,
yellow
,
flower
,
shade
,
summer
,
south
,
daylily
