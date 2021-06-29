Previous
Yellow Daylily...
Photo 1684

Yellow Daylily...

Our yellow Daylilies are finally blooming. They are a little sparse this year but are still very pretty and make a nice contrast under a very dense shade of a large Willow Oak.
29th June 2021

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
461% complete

