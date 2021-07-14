Previous
Tiny Black Eyed Susan... by thewatersphotos
Tiny Black Eyed Susan...

Our Black Eyed Susan population has diminished this, likely having been mowed down last year and not available for reseeding (oops!).
This one is about the size of a US quarter.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
