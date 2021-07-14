Sign up
Photo 1695
Tiny Black Eyed Susan...
Our Black Eyed Susan population has diminished this, likely having been mowed down last year and not available for reseeding (oops!).
This one is about the size of a US quarter.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
14th July 2021 5:00pm
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
summer
,
south
,
tiny
,
susan
,
black-eyed
