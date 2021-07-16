Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1696
Butterflies, finally...
This butterfly was flying around in our garden and landed on a Zinnia.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1696
photos
112
followers
90
following
464% complete
View this month »
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
16th July 2021 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
flying
,
south
,
zinnia
amyK
ace
Terrific focus and timing!
July 17th, 2021
Bill
ace
Nice job of capturing this shot. So difficult to capture a crisp shot of a butterfly. Beautiful colors.
July 17th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely.
July 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close