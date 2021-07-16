Previous
Butterflies, finally... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1696

Butterflies, finally...

This butterfly was flying around in our garden and landed on a Zinnia.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
amyK ace
Terrific focus and timing!
July 17th, 2021  
Bill ace
Nice job of capturing this shot. So difficult to capture a crisp shot of a butterfly. Beautiful colors.
July 17th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely.
July 17th, 2021  
