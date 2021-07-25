Sign up
Photo 1710
The fungi continue...
I watch for fungi that "pop up" in our backyard. This one started last night and by this afternoon another was joining it.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1710
photos
112
followers
90
following
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th July 2021 6:00pm
Tags
two
,
mushroom
,
backyard
,
summer
,
south
,
fungi
