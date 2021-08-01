Sign up
Photo 1717
Just for color...
This has the colors of the Indian Blanket but with different different petal shape.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
Tags
flowers
,
color
,
petals
,
summer
,
south
Kathy
ace
Looks like another zinnia from the leaf. Nice.
August 2nd, 2021
