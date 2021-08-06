Sign up
Photo 1722
Sunlight on the Chamomile...
We have a lot of Chamomile (I think) around our home. Today the sunlight was just touching it.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
3
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
sunlight
,
flower
,
bloom
,
summer
,
south
,
chamomile
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautifully simple.
August 7th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 7th, 2021
Bill
ace
I really like the simplicity of this shot. The background has no distractions. Very nice.
August 7th, 2021
