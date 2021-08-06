Previous
Sunlight on the Chamomile... by thewatersphotos
Sunlight on the Chamomile...

We have a lot of Chamomile (I think) around our home. Today the sunlight was just touching it.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautifully simple.
August 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 7th, 2021  
Bill ace
I really like the simplicity of this shot. The background has no distractions. Very nice.
August 7th, 2021  
