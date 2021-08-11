Previous
Next
Butterfly in the shadow... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1727

Butterfly in the shadow...

We are having more butterflies now and I caught this one in the shadows. It looks to be damaged, but flew fine.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise