Photo 1735
Afternoon moon...
This afternoon, while photographing the sunset, I turned around and the clouds behind me were glowing from the sunlight and the moon was beginning to shine.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
summer
,
south
