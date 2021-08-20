Previous
Photo bomber...

As I walked along the trail in the field, grasshoppers were flying everywhere. I turned to shoot this Passionflower and I realized this guy was sitting in the frame. It stayed until I was satisfied with my photo.
20th August 2021

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
@thewatersphotos
Tim Erskine
Awfully kind of him to pose so well for you.
August 22nd, 2021  
Milanie
What a nice combination
August 22nd, 2021  
