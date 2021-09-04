Previous
Next
Another sculpture... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1750

Another sculpture...

This is another new sculpture from our town. I'm not sure what this one is supposed to represent. I'll post another view next.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
479% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise