Photo 1825
"Come on in"...
Prior to this picture, the gate to the right was closed keeping all the ewes yet to deliver out of the barn. When the gate is open they rush in to find their place at the trough. Leading the pack is the "sheep dog", a Great Pyrenees.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
dog
,
barn
,
open
,
fall
,
autumn
,
sheep
,
south
,
gate
,
trough
Lin
ace
Awesome capture!
November 18th, 2021
