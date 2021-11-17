Previous
"Come on in"... by thewatersphotos
"Come on in"...

Prior to this picture, the gate to the right was closed keeping all the ewes yet to deliver out of the barn. When the gate is open they rush in to find their place at the trough. Leading the pack is the "sheep dog", a Great Pyrenees.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Lin ace
Awesome capture!
November 18th, 2021  
