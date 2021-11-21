Previous
A young farmer in the making... by thewatersphotos
A young farmer in the making...

This is Granddaddy and grandson (4 years old). He loves to help and is amazingly independent. It was awesome watching him.
Danette Thompson ace
They learn so much this way.
November 22nd, 2021  
