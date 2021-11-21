Sign up
Photo 1829
A young farmer in the making...
This is Granddaddy and grandson (4 years old). He loves to help and is amazingly independent. It was awesome watching him.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1829
photos
109
followers
86
following
501% complete
View this month »
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
8th November 2021 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
child
,
fall
,
autumn
,
farmer
,
south
,
grandson
,
grandparent
Danette Thompson
ace
They learn so much this way.
November 22nd, 2021
