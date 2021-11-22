Previous
"I can do it!"... by thewatersphotos
"I can do it!"...

Even in a very dusty environment, he wants to "do it myself". He had to have his boots and gloves!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Danette Thompson ace
That’s a fabulous shot.
November 23rd, 2021  
