Photo 1830
"I can do it!"...
Even in a very dusty environment, he wants to "do it myself". He had to have his boots and gloves!
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
child
fall
autumn
hay
dust
boy
sheep
south
feed
Danette Thompson
ace
That’s a fabulous shot.
November 23rd, 2021
