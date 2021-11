"Little House on the Praire"...

Do you remember the TV show by this name? It was popular in the 1980s and 1990s in the USA. My daughter and her best friend loved it and often dressed up as the stars, Laura Ingles Wilder, and her sister, Mary.

So my daughter's friend commissioned my wife to design and make the outfits you see above for her daughters for Christmas.

I got to photograph them!!