Photo 1834
Young photographer...
This is one of my grandsons (age 4 years,7 months). I was doing a photo shoot for his family before our Thanksgiving meal. He likes to take pictures. He asks, "Where is the button?" And he always wears the strap...because Grandpa does! :- )
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
camera
,
photographer
,
you
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
thanksgiving
Milanie
ace
Have a 5 year old great grandson just like him! Loves to take pictures - in fact, his picture of a butterfly that he took just before he turned 5 won him the Jr. Division in Photography in the County Fair this year. Keep inspiring him!
November 27th, 2021
