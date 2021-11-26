Previous
Next
Young photographer... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1834

Young photographer...

This is one of my grandsons (age 4 years,7 months). I was doing a photo shoot for his family before our Thanksgiving meal. He likes to take pictures. He asks, "Where is the button?" And he always wears the strap...because Grandpa does! :- )
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Have a 5 year old great grandson just like him! Loves to take pictures - in fact, his picture of a butterfly that he took just before he turned 5 won him the Jr. Division in Photography in the County Fair this year. Keep inspiring him!
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise