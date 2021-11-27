Sign up
Photo 1835
Young photographer perspective...
Our grandson is learning to use the view finder and "see" what he is taking a picture of. He is learning! :- )
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1836
photos
110
followers
86
following
503% complete
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th November 2021 11:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
smile
,
face
,
photographer
,
close
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
young
,
up
,
grandson
amyK
ace
He is doing so well!
November 29th, 2021
