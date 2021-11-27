Previous
Young photographer perspective... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1835

Young photographer perspective...

Our grandson is learning to use the view finder and "see" what he is taking a picture of. He is learning! :- )
GaryW

amyK ace
He is doing so well!
November 29th, 2021  
