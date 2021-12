Buddy...

Buddy's mom brought him here a couple of months ago as a young kitten, then left him (to go have another liter of kittens). For a while she would come back, to eat his food we began leaving on the front porch. My wife was very patient and began to "shoe Buddy love" and he accepted it.

We have not seen the mom in several days but Buddy is a permanent addition. He has been to the vet (for all those unmentionables) and is now quite content.