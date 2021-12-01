Previous
Holly berries... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1839

Holly berries...

Getting ready for Christmas with the red and green of our Holly bush.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Kathy ace
Lovely red and green.
December 2nd, 2021  
